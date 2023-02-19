2023 Daytona 500: Early Highlights

04 EST…Bubba Watson gets ready for the 65th running of the Daytona 500

07 EST…Aerial shot of Daytona International Speedway

11 EST…”The King” Richard Petty on hand for the race

22 EST…Flyover by the Thunderbirds

34 EST…Grand Marshalls announce “Drivers, start your engines!”

46 EST…The green flag drops to start the race

53 EST…Riley Herbst spins out attempting to enter Pit Row

105 Stage 1, 2 Laps to go…Brad Keselowski moves from 3rd to 1st on the inside track

114 Stage 1, Final lap…Brad Keselowski wins Stage 1

139 Stage 2, 4 Laps to go…Ross Chastain moves from 2nd to 1st with 4 laps to go

201 Stage 2, Final Lap… Ross Chastain passes Alex Bowman in a photo finish to win Stage 2