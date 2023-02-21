2 national retailers coming to West Tennessee city

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Plans are underway to bring two national retailers to Union City.

Buchanan Realty Group announces after their acquisition of the former Walmart shopping center, which currently has Bargain Hunt as an existing tenant, an extensive remodel of the remaining 36,000 square feet is being planned.

According to a press release, this will include the addition of TJ Maxx and Five Below to the center.

The department store chain TJ Maxx is known for selling name brands at lower prices, with over 1,200 stores across the U.S. The TJ Maxx planned for Union City will be the 21st location in Tennessee.

Five Below, which operates more than 1,250 stores nationwide, offers most of their items for prices ranging from $1 to $5. 5 Below sells seasonal items, toys, fashion, home decor, pet supplies, tech items and more.

Buchanan Realty Group says Union City is a rapidly growing area, and they are excited to be a part of that growth in helping bring another 40-plus job opportunities to the community.

BRG also thanks the Union City Chamber of Commerce, the Union City Utilities Departments, and local governing agencies for their assistance and support with the development.

The shopping center is located at 1700 West Reelfoot Avenue in Union City.

