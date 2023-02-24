Cold Wet And Breezy

Weather Update: Friday, February 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Winter has returned this morning behind yesterday’s cold front. As expected, that front is now stalling in the Old South as it runs into the blocking upper level ridge centered over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. To the north, there is a fairly strong sub-arctic high pressure in the located in the High Plains. It is trying to push the colder air mass south, but the aforementioned upper high pressure/ridge is impleading it’s southward progression. Between the two distinct air masses will remain a strong upper level jet stream. providing extra lift to the moisture returning north on the western side of the ridge. This will be the main source of rain through the rest of today and throughout the weekend. Temperatures overall wont move much through Saturday evening.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.fcebook.com/mshmellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell