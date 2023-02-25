LIFELINE in critical need of donations

JACKSON, Tenn. —LIFELINE expresses urgent need of donations.

According to a news release from LIFELINE Blood Services, there is currently a dire need of O positive, O negative, and A negative blood types. If you have one of these blood types, consider donating to LIFELINE. The process of donating blood only takes around 40 minutes and can save up to three lives.

To find dates and times for any upcoming blood drives, click here. LIFELINE Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in North Jackson. The location is open every Monday – Saturday from 9 am – 6 pm.

Bring your donor ID, or if you do not have one bring your driver’s license. Donor’s can also fill out the medical questionnaire online at lifelinebloodservices.org to save time.

For more information, you can also contact LIFELINE at (731) 427-4431.