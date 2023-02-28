Banquet held for scouts in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. – A banquet was held for scouts in West Tennessee.

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet



2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet

The 2023 Celebration of Scouting Banquet brought food, scouts, their families and friends to the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Tuesday.

Along with marking the 2022 Class of Eagle Scouts, Silver Beaver recipients and the Outstanding Eagle Scouts, and highlighting a growth in club membership, the banquet also served as a way for the scouts to continue their work in the community.

“So this is the West Area Council, we are here to fundraise for the West Area Kids and Scouts to help give them opportunities to do events,” said keynote speaker Addison Nichols.

Nichols joined several scouts on a Q&A panel at the banquet.

“I’m just super excited for it. I’m excited to hear what everyone has to say, excited to meet new people, meet new faces and looking forward to it,” Nichols said.

As for the food?

“Can’t go wrong with southern cooking,” Nichols said.

Nichols says if you couldn’t make it, you can still make a difference for current and future scouts.

“If you do have the opportunity, please try and give. This is a fantastic opportunity to help youth in the West area just get more involved in scouts,” Nichols said.

The event was also attended by Anna Evans, who is the first female Eagle Scout in the West Tennessee Area Council.

You can help support the Boys Scouts of America West Tennessee Area Council here.

Find more local news here.