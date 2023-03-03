60 years later: Event honors Patsy Cline, stars killed in plane crash

Benton County hosts a Remembrance Day on the 60th anniversary of a fatal plane crash.

On a stormy night March 5, 1963, Grand Ole Ppry stars Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins and pilot Randy Hughes died in a tragic plane crash in a densely wooded area in Camden.

Friday, the lives of the stars who created a Country Music legacy were honored and celebrated.

“You know the loss of life in that friendship for Meemaw, really paved a new path for her, y’know,” said Tayla Lynn, musician and granddaughter of Loretta Lynn. “That’s who Meemaw worshiped and just loved her to death, and that friendship. She just put out the book ‘Me And Patsy.’ I mean, they were just the best of friends.”

City and county officials were in attendance.