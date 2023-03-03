Tyeasha Kataria Starks

Tyeasha Kataria Starks, age 22, passed away on February 20, 2023 in Jackson, TN. Funeral services for Tyeasha will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Stanton, TN at 2 PM. Burial to follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TN.

Tyeasha means “alive and well” which is the imprint of the personality and presence she brought to her family. Tyeasha’s infectious smile, cleansing heart and humble spirit influenced everyone around her. She was truly a light in a world of darkness. Tyeasha took pride in being a positive role model in her community. She loved singing, cheering, dancing and being amongst friends and family. Tyeasha established her own business as a lash technician. She also loved dressing nice and taking pictures and was chosen to model for Team 18.

Tyeasha was an honors graduate of Haywood High in 2018. During her years of attending high school, she was a basketball cheerleader for the Haywood Tomcats and a member of other extracurricular activities which contributed to the bonds and relationships she developed with her peers. She later attended Austin Peay State University where she was majoring in Biology to pursue her dreams of being a dentist. She was just a few credits shy of obtaining her biology degree. Tyeasha was also the wonderful mother of a 1-year-old son, Tanceton Currie, whom she leaves an abundance of loving memories.

Tyeasha leaves behind a legacy of love to her mother, Tarsha Harris of Brownsville, TN, her father, Philip (Kim) Starks, and a brother, Travion Josiah Starks of Brownsville, TN; grandparents, Betty Harris (Barry) of Brownsville, TN, Robert (Carolyn) Harris of Somerville, TN, and Elder Dennis (Loucille) Starks of Brownsville, TN; Great grandparents, Beatrice Chapman and Earline McDaniel who both preceded her in death; Ida Starks of Brownsville, TN, and Ada Starks of Stanton, TN; Aunts: Sharon (Courtney) Chapman of Stanton, TN, Gwendolyn Chapman of Jackson, TN, Daphanie Sims of Tupelo, MS, Tiona Harris of Atlanta, GA, and Natasha Harris of Brownsville, TN; Uncles: Steven (Calandra) Harris of Jackson, TN, Travelius Harris of Atlanta, GA, Rusticus Harris of Tacoma, WA, Arimantus Harris of Murfreesboro, TN, Jawuan Harris and Mario Jarrett both of Brownsville, TN, Jonathan (Charli) Starks and Jeffrey Starks both of Brownsville, TN; Great Aunts: Clementine Sweet and Sarah Chapman both of Stanton, TN, Shirley Hunter and Mary (LV) Williamson both of Somerville, TN, Geraldine Hill and Salonda McDaniel both of Brownsville, TN, Geraldine Thacker of Milwaukee, WI, Debra Link of Jackson, TN, Hattie Starks of Brownsville, TN, Valerie Starks of Stanton, TN and Vanessa Starks of Ripley, TN; 14 great uncles: James Chapman of Brownsville, TN, Dennis Chapman and David Chapman both of Stanton, TN, Willie (Carolyn) Harris and Elder Archie (LaSondra) Harris both of Memphis, TN, Herman (Gloria) Harris, of Brownsville, TN, Tony (Lisa) Harris of Ripley, TN, Carl (Tara) McDaniel Somerville, TN, Bernard (Katina) Burton and Jerry (Jeanette) Burton both of Jackson, TN, Pastor Johnny (Mary) Burton of Brownsville, TN, Bubba (Cathey) Starks and Anthony (Deborah) Starks of Stanton, TN, and Lonnell (Daisy) Burton of Milwaukee, WI; and a host of cousins and friends that love her dearly.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.