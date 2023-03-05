JPD responds to incident on North Highland Ave.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department called to an incident Saturday.

According to information from the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at around 8:04 pm on Saturday, March 4 at the area of 2021 North Highland Avenue in Jackson. Upon arrival at the scene, no victim or suspect was located by officers.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the incident should contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Stay tuned to WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news on air and online as we continue to follow the investigation for updates.

For more local crimes stories, click here.