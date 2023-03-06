New sports bar opens in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting was held for a new sports bar in the Hub City.

Pregame Sports Bar serves a wide range of foods, such as whole wings, catfish sandwiches, pretzels, and nachos.

Manager Karsyn Hensley said us you can even bring your own beverage.

“It’s a bring your own bottle place. So if you bring your own bottle, we make the mixers for you. We have a pineapple mixer and we have a dragon fruit mixer,” Hensley said.

Hensley says they also serve beer and soft drinks. And VIP rooms are available as well.

Pregame Sports Bar is located at 1869 Highway 45 Bypass in north Jackson.

