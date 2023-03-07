Faith, recovery meeting addresses vital topics

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A faith and recovery meeting was held at the First Christian Church in Alamo to bring the community closer together.

There were government agencies, non-profits, faith leaders and others who have an interest in meeting human needs.

The meeting was created just from a phone call from Pastor Mike Waddey of First Baptist Church in Maury, who met someone who was in need.

From there he was moved by his story and wanted to help others.

There was a great turnout with people from Recovery Court, workforce development, the health department and more all coming together to help heal their community.

“It’s my job to be the bridge to actually help people see what those recovery pathways can be in their community. If there aren’t any, we can’t build those, or what are the existing supports,” said Amy Bechtol, the Coordinator for Faith-Based Community West Rural Grand Region.

If you’re in Crockett County and want to be a part of this initiative, you can send an email to amy@jmprevent.org.

