Semi-truck driver killed in Friday crash

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash along a highway on Friday in Crockett County.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Freightliner and a Chevy Malibu were both traveling west along Highway 412 when the semi-truck rear-ended the Malibu.

The impact caused the the Malibu to leave the road and hit a fence, and the semi-truck to also hit a fence and several standing trees.

The driver of the Freightliner, Charles A. Hack, 50, of Missouri, died as a result of the crash, according to the THP.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. near Conley Road.

