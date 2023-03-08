Students showcase their knowledge in Science Expo

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school hosted an exciting expo.

Jackson-Central Merry hosted its second Science Expo Wednesday. Middle school students were given the chance to showcase their knowledge, and put their skills to the test.

6th, 7th, and 8th grade students chose science topics to cover for their projects, which were then judged and displayed to the public.

Science teacher Marianne Hawes says the projects helped her students develop new skills along the way.

“The kids have put in so much hard work. They’ve learned how to use PowerPoint. They’ve learned how to use Word. They learned how to share this with me so I can grade it without having to look,” Hawes explained.

Students were judged on their organization, presentation, and the accuracy of their findings.