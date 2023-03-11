TWRA: Henry Co. boating incident leads to fatality

HENRY CO., Tenn. —One dead following boating incident.

According to information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a boating collision Friday resulted in one death.

TWRA agents responded to a report of a two-boat collision on Kentucky Lake in Henry County on Friday, March 10. The incident occurred on the West Sandy Portion of the lake around 5 pm. The incident resulted in the death of 39-year-old, TJ Long, from Dresden.

The preliminary report from TWRA indicated that a Triton boat and a Javelin boat were involved in the collision, which ejected all passengers from both boats into the water.

Two of those occupants were able to make their way back to the boat. However, the Javelin boat operator remained missing.

According to TWRA several local fisherman responded with help during the incident. TWRA agents were able to locate and recover the body using a remote operating vehicle.

Organizations that also assisted in this incident includes: Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County EMS, and Paris-Henry County Rescue Squad.

TWRA says this is the fourth boating related death in Tennessee this year.

