Volunteers sought for Jackson clean up day

JACKSON, Tenn. —Clean up day planned for next week.

The City of Jackson’s Love Your Block program is gearing up for another clean up day next week.

Calling all residents, friends, family members, anyone willing and able to help make Jackson a better place, all invited to come out to Litter Clean-up Day.

On Monday, March 13, volunteers can come help their community get a face-lift from 10 am until noon. Volunteers are asked to assist by picking up litter from the areas.

The event will be held in Jackson at the T.R. White Sportsplex area and will also include the surrounding neighborhoods.

All supplies needed for the clean-up event will be provided by Love Your Block.

Those interested in volunteering can meet up at the T.R. White Sportsplex parking lot located on East College Street.

Love Your Block conducts clean up days throughout the year and volunteers are always needed and welcomed.

For more information or to sign up call (731) 217-7823.

