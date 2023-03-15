Holy month of Ramadan to begin next week

JACKSON, Tenn. – The beginning of Ramadan arrives next week!

Wednesday, March 22, many in West Tennessee and around the world will observe the beginning of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a month of fasting, when Muhammad’s first revelations from the angel Gabriel came. Each day, from dawn to dusk, no food is eaten and nothing is drunk.

According to Ismail Allison, the National Communications Coordinator at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, it is a time to remind oneself that God is the control, saying in part:

“For us at CAIR, Ramadan is especially important because it presents us with an opportunity to remind ourselves that God is the ultimate disposer of all affairs. In civil rights and advocacy work, it is easy to fall into despair as one is confronted with numerous injustices that one feels obligated to rectify. However, as human beings, it is impossible for us to solve all these problems alone. Ramadan allows us to remember that our faith commands us to do everything we can to ensure justice but that ultimately it is God who will establish true and perfect justice.”

Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, will be April 21, or in Hijri year, 1 Shawwal 1444. The Hijri year is the era used in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid al-Fitr, or Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, is celebrated with gifts, prayer, and more. Allison says the Breaking of the Fast can vary, whether it be with family members, community meals, or to at the mosque.

Allison said for those at CAIR:

“CAIR holds an iftar, or fast-breaking dinner in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area where community members can come together and celebrate.”

And even if you are not taking part in Ramadan yourself, Allison shared what you can do to support those who are.

Allison said in part:

“If you are an employer or educator, try to be a bit more lenient and accommodating of your Muslim employees or students during the month…If you are close to someone who is fasting and have questions, you can talk about it with them. Ramadan can be a great opportunity to learn more about Islam and your Muslim friends.”

