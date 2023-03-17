Educator of the Week: Trevor Mayhall

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Trevor Mayhall is a band director for Henderson County Middle Schools.

Mayhall has taught music for six years. He says his personal experience with music is what inspired him to teach others.

“I started in band in sixth grade, and I just fell in love with it. Did it all through high school and when coming to apply out of college came around, I decided I wanted to be a music teacher. So I went to UT Martin, and I’ve been teaching ever since,” Mayhall said.

Mayhall says what he enjoys the most about his job is seeing his students and working with them.

“Just being able to see those lightbulb moments where they have a good time and they figure out something they struggled with. They’re the ones who make it fun,” Mayhall said.

Mayhall says the biggest reward is watching them create music and learn as they go.

“I don’t make any sound, I don’t make any music. When I’m teaching them, they’re the ones who do it all. And it’s just great to hear them get to experience what I had and to make those memories with what we do,” Mayhall said.

What makes his classroom unique is the fact that his students get to learn in a different way than what they’re used to.

“We don’t sit, we don’t do worksheets, we’re always engaged, we’re always doing stuff. I’m moving around, the kids may move around. It’s always something different happening. It’s really fast-paced. We don’t really take anything slow, so we’re always doing something,” Mayhall said.

Mayhall is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.