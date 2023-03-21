David Russomanno named UofM Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Russomanno has been named as the University of Memphis’ new Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

The announcement comes after the University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved the appointment in a special-called meeting on Monday.

Russomanno is a former UofM faculty member who has also served as dean of the Purdue School of Engineering and Technology at Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis since 2010.

“I am very excited to welcome David Russomanno back to the University of Memphis as our Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost,” UofM President Bill Hardgrave said. “He brings an exceptional track record and reputation as a leader in higher education. His expertise and institutional knowledge from the many years he spent as a faculty member on our campus will serve our University well as he assumes this position.”

“I am honored to return to the UofM as Provost at this exciting time in its history,” Russomanno said. “President Hardgrave has an inspiring vision for the UofM. I look forward to working with him and the entire UofM community to implement the new strategic plan. Having spent my entire academic career at urban research universities, I am dedicated to removing barriers to student success and establishing partnerships to advance the well-being of all.”

Russomanno will begin his new role at the UofM on July 1. Click here to learn more about his experience and responsibilities.

