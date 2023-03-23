Toyota facility in Jackson to expand, add to workforce

JACKSON, Tenn. — A major expansion is moving into the Hub City.

Automotive parts supplier, Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, LLC will be investing $54 million in metal stamping manufacturing operations.

“This marks another significant milestone for our company. This expansion will allow us to increase manufacturing for our high-quality metal seat frame components and will strengthen the local economy in adding new jobs. We are proud to be an employer of choice in Jackson,” said Masami Ito, president of TBTN.

The expansion will add to the existing Jackson facility, bringing an additional 87,000 square feet.

Officials say once the project is complete, TBTN will create more than 75 additional jobs in Madison County.

Find more local news here.