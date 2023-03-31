Semi-annual Steals & Deals sale to return

JACKSON, Tenn. — A semi-annual event is returning to the Hub City, and is expecting thousands of shoppers.

West Tennessee locals, and even residents past the state’s borders, are preparing for the doors of the Deals and Steals Sales to open to the public.

The consignment shop is available to shop at twice a year. This weekend, the public is invited shop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the half price day on items marked “yes” on the tickets.

Plus, Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is dollar day. It will be in effect for the items in the designated area.

“We have clothing for everyone. Then we have jewelry, purses, books. We actually have a homeschool section for those who are homeschooling their children. We have baby items. As you can see, a variety of toys, kitchen items, small appliances,” said Gail Forbis, the owner of Deals and Steals Family Consignment.

If you missed the opportunity to be a consigner, you can sign up for the next sale in October by going to here.

The sale will be at the Old Sears building at the Old Hickory Mall at 2021 North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

