Signed steel beam installed at BlueOval site

STANTON, Tenn. — An extra-special step brings a highly anticipated project closer to completion.

On March 24, Ford hosted the BlueOval City Live celebration, where guests were given a tour of the progress at the construction site in Stanton, Tennessee.

Attendees had the chance to learn more about the six-square mile site, which will be home to Ford’s second-generation electric truck — code named Project T3 — as well as advanced batteries to power Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles in the future.

During the event, Ford and SK called on those in attendance to leave their mark and sign a 6,000 pound steel beam to be installed within the plant.

After receiving around 700 signatures from community members, students, stakeholders and government officials, construction crews officially installed the beam on Monday.

“Ford is so thrilled to become part of this community and to build the electric future with the people of West Tennessee,” said Ermal Faulkner, Director of BlueOval City and EV sites. “We are proud to have all those who joined us at the celebration permanently leave their mark on the BlueOval City project and we hope that many will join us to build advanced EVs and batteries at this very site in 2025.”

The company also announced BlueOval Learning, a talent development initiative to help prepare nearly 6,000 individuals in West Tennessee for careers at BlueOval City. The company also shared that since BlueOval City was announced, over $20 million has been invested into West Tennessee and the larger state.

According to a news release, construction remains on-track for production to begin in 2025.

