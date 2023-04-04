Recovery efforts underway following storms

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several organizations reached out a helping hand to those affected by recent storms, giving aid and support where needed.

The Salvation Army of Jackson was just one of those groups that traveled to areas that were affected.

First, they visited storm shelters here in Jackson and then went out to different communities, like Covington.

“We took our mobile feeding unit to Covington, Tennessee, where the tornado had impacted many lives in the community as well. So we did the same thing. We brought snacks, we brought beverages, and then we also brought those survivor first aid booklets,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

After Covington, the Salvation Army then traveled to Adamsville to help those residents as well, and spread positivity in a time of hardship.

“Each time we were received very well by the survivors, by other responders. Everybody was really grateful to see the community responding,” Cancia said.

The American Red Cross was also helping survivors of the storm by providing food and packing food bags at First Baptist Church in Adamsville to deliver to victims.

“We’ve got volunteers that are out taking out food for people if they’re out cleaning around their houses,” said Matthew Shoumate, a volunteer for the Midwest Chapter of the Red Cross. “They’re taking food to the areas where they can keep the recovery process going.”

With upcoming weather, many are weary about what this next storm will do. But all organizations will be in these cities if help is needed.

“We do have the shelter open and we got the bulk supplies open. They’ll be open everyday,” Shoumate said. “For a couple of days for sure.”

The Red Cross has shelter open in Selmer at 230 North Fifth Street, and a supply drop off and pickup up at Crump Community Center.

If you would like to help the Salvation Army, they say the best way to give, as of now, is by monetary donations.

