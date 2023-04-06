More Showers And Cool Today

Weather Update: Thursday, April 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with much colder temps and steady light to moderate rain. The cold front that moved in yesterday has run into the north side of an upper ridge centered in the western Gulf of Mexico. The ridge will halt the advance of an otherwise colder continental polar air mass from the north, or at least slow it down. Between the two we have a stalled frontal zone which has been the focus for showers and occasionally storms this morning. That pattern is expected to continue through today.

