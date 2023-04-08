FEMA shares how to apply for assistance after storms

FEMA is sharing instructions to apply for assistance after TN tornadoes.

After tornadoes and storms tore through parts of West TN, ten counties were approved for federal help. FEMA is sharing information on how to apply to receive help.

According to FEMA, residents in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties who were affected by the tornadoes, severe storms, and straight-line winds that occurred March 31-April 1, 2023 are eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

There are three ways to apply with FEMA. Those needing assistance can apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app. Residents may also apply by calling 1-800-621-3362. The helpline is accessible in most languages and is available from 6:00 am until midnight, Central Time. Those who need additional assistance and use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others should give FEMA that number when applying.

According to FEMA, some items that may be included for FEMA Individual Assistance are basic home repairs, temporary lodging, or other disaster-related help.

FEMA ask that those affected who have renter’s or home insurance, should contact those companies to file a claim immediately. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. FEMA assistance is unable to cover all losses, but if a policy does not cover all disaster expenses, some federal assistance may be available.

To simplify the process, FEMA ask that those applying for assistance have the following information on hand:

Current phone number

Address at time of disaster and current address (where you are staying)

Social security number

List of damages and losses

Banking information, if considering direct deposit

Those insured need policy number or agent, and/or company name

For more information about steps to apply, visit the following for a helpful video youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

Also to learn more about FEMA visit, fema.gov/disaster/4701.