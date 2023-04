WEB EXTRA: Animals enjoy Easter treats at zoo in London

CBS Newspath —EASTER TREATS: Animals at a zoo in London were surprised with colored eggs in celebration of Easter. On Wednesday (4/5), the zoo said nine-month-old Sumatran tiger cubs sniffed out a cinnamon scented trail to find their treats.

The zoo added that meerkats dug through eggs filled with crickets and moss, and the Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys enjoyed steamed sweet potato, sweetcorn, and peas from their eggs.