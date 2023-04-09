Early morning accident causes I-40 delays

MADISON CO., Tenn.—Early morning accident causes delays on I-40.

According to information from Jason Moore, EMA Director for Madison Co., around 5:30 am crews responded to an accident on I-40 MM 78 East bound.

A tractor trailer overturned in the area this morning. The driver had to be extracted but was not injured.

There are current closures, due to the site of the accident and hazmat clean up of the area.

The truck’s oil pan was damaged and there was also some fuel leakage. Oil and fuel remediation is taking place.

But the biggest issue is maintaining the safety of nearby fish and wildlife. The tanker is filled with milk, which can be harmful in large amounts to fish and wildlife.

While the tanker was not damaged, due to the Easter holiday, it is taking a little extra time to get crews together to work on offloading the tanker.

The current plan is to have a crew offload the tanker tomorrow.

Those who plan to travel I-40 East bound should expect delays and possible lane closures around mile markers 77-79.

