Overturned vehicle prompts road closure

JACKSON, Tenn.– Overturned vehicle on Bells Highway causes road closure.

Around 4 pm, we received a tip of an accident in the area of Bells Highway and Old Bells Road. Upon arrival, our crews witnessed an overturned vehicle with first responders on the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Fire, and an ambulance had responded. The vehicle appeared to be a gray Dodge SUV.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.

We reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, but have yet to receive further information.

Stay tuned to WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News on air and online as we find out more details.

