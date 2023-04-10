Gorgeous Spring Day

Weather Update: Monday, April 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It was a cool and brisk start to the morning with temps in the low to mid 40s. There are a few clouds out mainly west of US Hwy45W this morning, otherwise we will see plenty of sunshine by mid morning. 1034 millibar High pressure well to the north of West Tennessee, though it’s presence will be felt especially over the next couple mornings which will start of chilly. High pressure will gradually migrate east towards eastern North Carolina which will gradually flip the surface flow more out of the SE. That process will aid in warming temps through the end of the week. Eventually moisture will also start to return of the gulf, but I think it will be after Thursday before that happens ahead of the next big weather maker for this weekend.



