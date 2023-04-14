Jackson police: self-inflicted gunshot involves minor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around noon, several law enforcement agencies arrived to a residence near the intersection of Chipwood Drive and Muse Street.

Upon arrival, our crews found Jackson Fire Department, Police, and Jackson EMS in the driveway of the 12 Chipwood Drive.

Police could be seen closing the back of the EMS doors and looking around the property.

Soon after the doors were shut, EMS then drove away from the scene.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department, who says the incident was a self-inflicted gunshot involving a minor. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will provide an update if any further information becomes available.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.