A new wellness center finds its home in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One physical therapy studio is opening their doors to the public.

What once started out as a mobile studio going to different homes in 2019, Infinite Rehab and Wellness, now has their first physical on-site location.

The studio is a private physical therapy and fitness training for older adults. They strive to focus on fitness, like beginner exercises and movement training, so you can continue to stay active and independent as you get older.

Right now, the location is in North Jackson but as time continues, owner, Bianca Simmons plans to expand all over the Jackson area.

“I’m really big on serving the rural counties right now, a lot of my business is in the rural counties because access to health care is pretty difficult, especially as we get older because of transportation, health or just having caregivers that are able to take you somewhere. So that’s kind of the next step,” Simmons said.

If you’d like to visit Infinite Rehab and Wellness, it is located at 189 West University Parkway.

To find out more on the center, visit the Facebook at www.facebook.com/infiniterehabandwellness/.