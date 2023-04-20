‘Police impersonator’ arrested in motel drug bust

BELLS, Tenn. — Authorities say a “police impersonator” was arrested during a drug bust outside a local motel.

According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, agents with the 28th District conducted an operation at the Rama Inn in Bells on Wednesday night.

A press release states agents observed their targets arrive at the motel driving a silver Ford Explorer with a spotlight and blacked out windows, and as the suspects pulled into a parking spot, agents moved in. The release says two people were taken into custody, including one who was impersonating a police officer.

According to the release, a subsequent investigation led to the seizure of three ounces of meth, suboxone, a loaded handgun, a police hat, a handheld police scanner, a methamphetamine task force polo shirt, a bug detector used to detect hidden electronic signals, and a scale. The release also says drug sale ledgers were discovered, indicating the sales of multiple pounds of meth.

Agents say there were no blue lights in the vehicle and the spotlight was inoperable, however they believe the suspects were using the car and disguise to try to avoid the attention of law enforcement while conducting illegal business.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the suspects at this time.

The release says West Tennessee Drug Task Force agents were assisted by the Bells Police Department and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of the District Attorney General — 28th Judicial District — Frederick Agee is prosecuting this case.

For more local crime stories, click here.