Sunny And Warm Today, Heavy Rain/Flash Flood Threat Friday

Weather Update: Thursday, April 20 —

We have one more gorgeous late Spring-like day for Thursday. Temps will climb fairly quickly through the 60s and 70s through lunchtime, then climbing towards the mid 80s. The other notable issue to day will be the gradient wind from the south. should be sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts around 25-35 mph at times. Otherwise we expect a completely dry day.



Tonight, it will remain breezy, but also still mainly dry though around midnight. The main colds front will make a push into Tennessee through daybreak increasing southerly flow/shear/convergence along the main prefrontal trough will likely leads to a rapid increase and expansion of showers and storms through Daybreak. this will likely become the main moisture axis which will slowly shift east across West Tennessee through the rest of the morning and continue through at least the first half of the afternoon. The heavy rain will likely lead to some localized flooding problems throughout the day where heavier bands of rain focus for too long. Overall looking at somewhere between 1.5-3inches of rain over a wide swath of West Tennessee. The main cold front should finally push the heavier rain east of the Tennessee river by sunset, bringing an end to the rain and ushering in much cooler drier continental polar air, which will remain present through the weekend.



