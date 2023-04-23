West TN Scouts announces summer day camps

JACKSON, Tenn.— West TN Scouts to host day camps.

According to information from the West TN Scouts, the organization is gearing up to offer Cub Scout Day Camps this summer. The theme is “Off to the Races,” and will offer activities including games, crafts, shooting sports, archery, woodworking, and of course the opportunity of making new friends.

Courtesy of West TN Scouts

The camps are locally run and will be offered throughout West TN serving multiple counties. The camps are opened for Cub Scouts who will be in 1st-5th grade starting in the Fall of 2023.

Scouts are welcomed to attend any area day camp and parent volunteers are also invited.

The following are this Summer’s District Camps offer by West TN Scouts:

Big Hatchie Day Camp

(Serving Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Tipton)

June 5 – June 9

Location: Brighton Town Park

Central Day Camp

(Serving Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison)

July 17 – July 21

Location: Lane College

Highlands Day Camp

(Serving Benton, Carroll, Henry, Weakley)

July 17 – July 21

Location: TN River Baptist, Camden

Shiloh Day Camp

(Serving Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy)

June 5 – June 9

Location: Mt Tabor Church, Parsons

To find out more information on the camps or to sign up, visit www. westtnscouts.org/daycamp.