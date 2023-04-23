West TN Scouts announces summer day camps
According to information from the West TN Scouts, the organization is gearing up to offer Cub Scout Day Camps this summer. The theme is “Off to the Races,” and will offer activities including games, crafts, shooting sports, archery, woodworking, and of course the opportunity of making new friends.
The camps are locally run and will be offered throughout West TN serving multiple counties. The camps are opened for Cub Scouts who will be in 1st-5th grade starting in the Fall of 2023.
Scouts are welcomed to attend any area day camp and parent volunteers are also invited.
The following are this Summer’s District Camps offer by West TN Scouts:
Big Hatchie Day Camp
(Serving Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Tipton)
June 5 – June 9
Location: Brighton Town Park
Central Day Camp
(Serving Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison)
July 17 – July 21
Location: Lane College
Highlands Day Camp
(Serving Benton, Carroll, Henry, Weakley)
July 17 – July 21
Location: TN River Baptist, Camden
Shiloh Day Camp
(Serving Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy)
June 5 – June 9
Location: Mt Tabor Church, Parsons
To find out more information on the camps or to sign up, visit www. westtnscouts.org/daycamp.