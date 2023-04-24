Car show to support local Carl Perkins Center

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A car show is being held to support the Crockett County Carl Perkins Center.

The event is being held on April 29, and will have an antique/classic, rat rod, modern, Jeep, tractor and motorcycle category.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.

Plus, trophies will be given out at 2 p.m. and a pet contest will be at 12 p.m.

The entry for all cars, vendors and pets will be $20, with proceeds from the event going to the Crockett County Carl Perkins Center.

The car show will be at the Alamo Court Square at 1 South Bells Street. You can reach (731) 225-9311 for more information.

Find more local news here.