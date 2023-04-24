Car show to support local Carl Perkins Center

Tristyn Stoop,

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A car show is being held to support the Crockett County Carl Perkins Center.

Carl Perkins Exchange Club Car Show

The event is being held on April 29, and will have an antique/classic, rat rod, modern, Jeep, tractor and motorcycle category.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.

Plus, trophies will be given out at 2 p.m. and a pet contest will be at 12 p.m.

The entry for all cars, vendors and pets will be $20, with proceeds from the event going to the Crockett County Carl Perkins Center.

The car show will be at the Alamo Court Square at 1 South Bells Street. You can reach (731) 225-9311 for more information.

