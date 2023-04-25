Martin man faces 2nd degree murder charge

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday.

The department announced on Tuesday the arrest 44-year-old Mantaring Okie Woolridge.

They say Woolridge was served an arrest warrant on Tuesday in relation to the shooting death of Terry Wilson Jr. around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday on 406 North Lindell Street

Woolridge is facing a charge of second degree murder, according to law enforcement.

The Martin Police Department says that Woolridge will be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Thursday.

