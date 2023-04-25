Mostly Cloudy, A Few Sprinkles Possible

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Clouds have been on the increase across the region so far, there are some returns showing up on radar, mainly to the west of Jackson and Hwy 45W. Moisture is trying to overspread the area, but is being resisted by the High pressure still present along the Ohio River near Paducah, KY. That will keep the general flow out of the east today along with dry air that will erode the chances of more widespread rain, at least until later this evening.



Tonight:

Clouds will start to increase again mainly after sunset this time in response to the ridge in southern plains moving towards the Old South, moisture will likely finally overcome the drier continental polar air, mainly after midnight into Wednesday morning.



