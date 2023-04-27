Couple wanted in connection to local home invasion arrested in Western KY

MAYFIELD, Ky.–A West Tennessee couple captured in Kentucky.

Brandon Cole, 32 and Lori Robertson, 36 were wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft of property over $1,000 in connection with an home invasion in Crockett County. Cole, Robertson, and an unidentified man allegedly entered a home earlier this month in the 600 block of Jerusalem Road in Crockett County, demanding money from the occupant and stealing several items.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals captured both Cole and Robertson at a home in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Both are being held in a local county jail awaiting extradition.