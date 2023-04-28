Educator of the Week: Tammy Gordon

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Tammy Gordon is a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Friendship Elementary School in Friendship.

She is a graduate from the University of Tennessee at Martin and has taught for over 20 years.

She chose education as a career spontaneously, but said she is grateful that she did and has loved it ever since.

“My roommate, Jerriann Gage, was in education and she said, ‘You should be in education and take the classes with me.’ And I said okay, and we loved it. I did pick the right choice because I love, love my job. And both of my daughters are in college, and they’re going to be teachers,” Gordon said.

Gordon said her favorite part about her job is working among great teachers and working with even better students.

“I work with the sweetest people on the planet. Our students are just sweet. They’re just good kids. We don’t have any discipline problems. We just come to school and teach school every day. They love to learn and I love to teach them because they love to learn,” she said.

Gordon’s biggest reward as an educator is how receiving her students are.

“You know, it’s fun. It’s not a chore, it’s not difficult. They love learning, and I love teaching them,” she said.

When asked if she sees herself teaching for another 20 years, Gordon replied.

“Twenty years? I hope not. But I do see myself teaching for a long time,” Gordon said.

