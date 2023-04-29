Jackson school principal recognized

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local principal is recognized.

In a Facebook post from the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals, JCM Early College High’s Principal, Dr. Nathan Lewis was recognized as the West Tennessee Regional Principal of the Year.

According to the JCM Early College High’s website, Dr. Lewis was born in West TN, and graduated from North Side High School in 1999.

He attended college at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson and began his teaching career in Dyer County prior to starting his career in Jackson as an educator.

Lewis has held many roles within the Jackson-Madison County School system including: teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal, and principal.

This is Dr. Lewis’ second year as principal at JCM Early College High.

The post was also shared by JMCSS Facebook page.

Congratulations Dr. Lewis!

For more local news, click here.