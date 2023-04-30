A West TN church celebrates 113 years of service

MAURY CITY, Tenn. —A church celebrates an over 100 year anniversary.

The Community Church of God in Christ celebrated its 113th anniversary on Sunday. They celebrated the day with service, prayer, and a guest speaker.







Many people were in attendance to celebrate this big accomplishment.

“It’s a great feeling to have everybody here because this church has been a pillar in the community for years. 113 years of celebration says something about the community and the people here in the community,” said Andrae Parham, Pastor of Community Church of God in Christ.

The church was first formed on April 6, 1910 after an acre of land was bought in Maury City for $100.

