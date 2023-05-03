Former recovery court coordinator indicted

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former coordinator at a local recovery court has been indicted.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Monica Bridges, who served as the full-time coordinator of the Gibson County Recovery Court was indicted by a Gibson County Grand Jury.

The Comptroller’s Office says that their investigation found that Bridges received around $25,425 in improper wages and payroll benefits.

They say that it included:

Around $20,700 in unearned compensation for around 1,156 hours she did not work

Around $1,665 in prorated matching benefits and payments for Medicare and Social Security costs incurred by the county

Around $3,000 in supplemental pay that she did not earn

The Comptroller’s Office says that she allegedly hid that she was not working her full-time hours by using the former General Sessions Judge’s signature stamp on her timesheets.

The Comptroller’s Office says that Bridges admitted that she was overpaid for not working full-time hours and that she used gifts cards bought by the Recovery Court to reward their graduates. They report that she said it was not intentional.

She faces charges of theft of property over $10,000, official misconduct, forgery over $10,000, and criminal simulation over $10,000.

