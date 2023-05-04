Former Carroll. Co volunteer fire chief, wife indicted for theft

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Carroll County volunteer fire chief and his wife have been indicted for theft.

According to a report by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, an investigation resulted in the indictments of William and Malisa Smith. William served as the fire chief for the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department District 8 (Mixie station), while Malisa served as the treasurer.

The report states Comptroller investigators determined the Smiths stole at least $30,150.86 from the department, beginning in April 2014 until they resigned in March 2020.

According to the report, the Smiths misappropriated the money from the department’s bank account and from a separate credit union account.

The Smiths made unauthorized debit card transactions, check disbursements, and cash withdrawals, the report says. That included purchases at various retail stores, personal lodging and travel expenses, payments for food and alcohol, fuel purchases, and payments for various personal services, which department members confirmed did not benefit the department.

The report says that investigators interviewed the Smiths in February 2023, and they admitted they made personal transactions with fire department funds.

Following the investigation, in May, the Carroll County Grand Jury indicted each of them on one count of theft of property over $10,000 and one count of fraudulent use of a debit card over $10,000.

“The former fire chief and treasurer had exclusive control over the department’s bank accounts,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In addition to separating financial duties, an independent person should also review the department’s bank account activities to ensure that funds are properly spent.”

