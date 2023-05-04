‘Speaking of Art’ raises funds for kids, adults

JACKSON, Tenn. — Artists came together to raise funds for children and adults in need across the area.

‘Speaking of Art’ raises funds for kids, adults

‘Speaking of Art’ raises funds for kids, adults

‘Speaking of Art’ raises funds for kids, adults

‘Speaking of Art’ raises funds for kids, adults

‘Speaking of Art’ raises funds for kids, adults

The West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center held their 10th annual “Speaking of Art” event at the New Southern Hotel.

The Jackson Symphony was in attendance, providing live music for the event as eight local artists displayed and sold their art to help raise funds for the center.

Executive Director Kimberli Moore shared how the funds are used to help provide services.

“We have a grant program that helps us help patients pay for those services. We also have a sliding scale fee which helps make services cheaper, and then we do many free programs during the summer and throughout the year that offer just free services,” Moore said.

The Speaking of Art event is held each year to help fund these programs, along with donations.

Find more local news here.