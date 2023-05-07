Shiloh will offer upcoming ranger led program

SHILOH, Tenn.—Local park will offer an upcoming ranger led program.

According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, Saturday, May 13, the park will offer a ranger led hike entitled “Johnston’s Last Fight.”

Participants can join Ranger Timothy Arnold for a hike discussing the fight that took place near the area where General Johnston was killed at the Battle of Shiloh.

The discussion will offer participants a look behind the battle including both sides, and the background of officers as well as enlisted men involved.

The hike which is roughly 2 hours long will cover moderate terrain. Hikers will need to dress appropriately, bring water to drink, along with bug spray.

Anyone interested can call the Shiloh Visitor Center at (731) 689-5969 to sign up. Hikers will meet at Tour Stop #18 at 10:00 am.

