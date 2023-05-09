Local group works to help those dealing with depression, anxiety

JACKSON, Tenn. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one healthcare group in Jackson is offering services to those who may be experiencing depression and anxiety.

“We are aware of the prevailing increase in mental health, especially after COVID. And because of that, a lot of people have depression and anxiety. And this month we’ve been trying to increase our services,” said Dr. Sylvester Nwedo, with Hopefield Healthcare Services.

Hopefield Healthcare treats patients with or without insurance.

The center offers transcranial magnetic stimulation, which treats individuals with certain psychiatric conditions.

“They increase brain connectivity, functional connectivity of the brain structure, different brain areas, and also increase connectivity of the structures of the brain and with that improve function and improve mood and stability,” Nwedo said.

The TMS Machine is FDA approved. All it takes is 20 minutes everyday for about 30 days, five days a week.

And according to Nwedo, this is the only TMS machine in Jackson. The machine delivers targeted therapy to certain brain regions, then will generate brief magnetic pulses that stimulate regions in your brain.

Along with the TMS machine, Hopefield offers a nasal spray treatment, also known as Spravato.

“We understand with this pandemic that there’s so much increase in mental health and the services we discussed, but we’re here to solve them and the help we have is the most we can do in order to do the best we can for them at this point in time,” Nwedo said.

Hopefield Health Care is located at 30 Sandstone Circle and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find more local news here.