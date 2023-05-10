Candlelight Service to be held for fallen soldiers

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Candlelight Service is being held in Crockett County later this month.

At 7:30 p.m. on May 29, the Crockett County Veterans Service Office will be hosting the Memorial Day Candlelight Service.

It will include guest speaker District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee and is being held in the Court Square in Alamo.

Everyone is asked to join in on the event aimed at honoring the men and women who gave their lives for the country.

Find more local news here.