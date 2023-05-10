Showers And Storms Develop This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A fair start to the morning with temps hovering in the low 60s especially N and E of Jackson. Most of today will feature dry conditions with temperatures climbing through the upper 70s by lunchtime. No rain expected through the morning or most of the afternoon.



By later this evening, the chance of rain will increase along a warm front which will start to lift north out of NW Mississippi. Most of the CAM – Convection allowing models this morning are fairly aggressive focusing an axis of storms first around Memphis and NW Mississippi. The axis through early evening shifts NE gradually, bringing training thunderstorms towards Jackson by this evening. Not expecting sever weather, but heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely along with ponding of water on the roadway by the late afternoon rush.



