Eagles Nest in Jackson receives grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Eagles Nest announced they have received a grant.

In a news release, Eagles Nest Services says that they received the received the TANF Families First Community Grant.

Eagles Nest says the funds will help their efforts of serving families by providing family-centered workshops, marriage seminars, psychodrama (social family case studies-simulations) and therapy, utilizing an evidence-based curriculum, recognized by SAMHSA.

