Cooler Less Humid Air Moves In Late

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 16 —

A cold front is set to move through late this afternoon and evening. Until it arrives this evening there will be a chance of scattered storms this afternoon… The main threat with any of the storms will be with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, storms with stronger updrafts may be capable of large hail or isolated damaging winds… Other than that, cold front will move in through tomorrow morning and will usher in cooler, less humid air which will stick around through Friday…

