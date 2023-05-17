Decreasing Cloud Cooler, Less Humid Today

Weather Update: May 17 —

A cold front has moved through West Tennessee. High Pressure will settle into the Ohio Valley through today. That will create a cool northerly breeze 5-10 mph. Temps will climb through the 70s nd to right around 80 at the warmest point of the day. Skies will be a bit cloudy to start this morning as the drier continental polar air deepening through the day.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: ww.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell