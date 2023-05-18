A Fair Spring Day Expected

Weather Update: Thursday, May 18 —

A few clouds this morning to start. Temps are cooler, holding in the upper 50s to around 60 this morning. That is normal for this time of year of course. There is the matter of a weak, but present back door cold front that is draped from the Purchase region of West Kentucky SE into portions of Middle TN along the Tennessee River. The presence of that front and some weak instability, enough to justify a mention of isolated showers/storms. The threat today is only around 10-15%, but worth a mention. A much more substantial threat of storms will return later Friday into Saturday Morning.



